Partnership combines Codapedia™ with the leading industry reach and resources of UBM Medica

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 3, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — Codapedia™ (http://www.codapedia.com/) announced an exciting marketing and distribution collaboration with UBM Medica. Codapedia™, launched in 2009 by Betsy Nicoletti and Greenbranch Publishing, is the largest collaborative online encyclopedia for medical coding, billing, and reimbursement for physician services. The easy-to-access content in Codapedia™ features expert articles, forums, resources and links to definitive citations.

“The site is a vital tool for anyone in the medial practice that is charged with helping physicians get paid for the work that they do,” said Nancy Collins, President of Greenbranch Publishing. “Over 20,000 healthcare providers use the free service and from the moment Codapedia™ went live, medical professionals have been finding expert answers for saving time, avoiding errors and maximizing reimbursement.”

“Coders often have very limited budgets to pay for resources, and yet they want to be accurate and compliant in their coding,” Betsy Nicoletti says. “Codapedia™ offers the knowledge needed to do their jobs, and the ability to share hard-found expertise with other coders. Additionally, Codapedia™ has included free ICD-10 coding tutorials that have been invaluable in training physicians and their admin staff on the nuances of ICD-10.”

“We are excited to be partnering with such a fantastic resource in Codapedia™, especially during the ICD-10 transition.” said Devin Eppley, Partner Relations Manager at UBM Medica. “Coding content is particularly sought after post-transition, and that is where Codapedia™ comes in.”

About Codapedia

Codapedia.com is an exceptional national effort to collect, organize and make understandable, the world’s best information about coding and reimbursement for physician services — and make it freely available on the website. Practice administrators, physicians, consultants, coders, health professionals, and dedicated individuals are coming together to build the most comprehensive coding and reimbursement “web resource” in the nation.

About Betsy Nicoletti, MS, CPC, Medical Practice Consulting

Nicoletti is the President and Founder of Medical Practice Consulting. She is the author of The Field Guide to Physician Coding 3rd Edition and the Physician Auditing Workbook, 2nd Edition, published by Greenbranch Publishing. Betsy Nicoletti simplifies complex coding rules for practitioners and engages physicians in a positive and respectful way, which encourages attention and accuracy in their coding. Besides doing auditing and compliance work, she is a nationally-known speaker, writer and consultant in coding education, billing and accounts receivable.

About Greenbranch Publishing

Greenbranch Publishing, with headquarters in Phoenix, Maryland, is a privately held firm founded in 1998. The company is a leading publisher of medical practice management titles, including the 31-year old The Journal of Medical Practice Management®, books, eBooks, and webinars for physicians, practice administrators and office practice managers. More information can be found atwww.greenbranch.com, www.codapedia.com.

About UBM Medica

UBM Medica provides unbiased clinical, practical, and business information to over 1 million healthcare providers, resulting in improved quality of care for patients around the world. We serve our clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and related industries by delivering strategic, integrated communications solutions at the point of patient care – whether online, mobile, or in print. Our reach extends to practitioners and decision makers in primary care, pediatrics, cancer care, psychiatry, dermatology, endocrinology, eye care, neurology, women’s health, men’s health, radiology, managed care, pharmacy, and more. UBM Medica is a division of UBM Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.UBMMedica.com.

About UBM Life Sciences

UBM Life Sciences is a US-based event, information, and marketing services business serving professional communities in human healthcare, veterinary medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched portfolio of in-person, print, and digital products. The business includes 3 trade shows, over 100 conferences, 30 publications, and over 100 digital products and websites. Reaching over 2 million life sciences professionals monthly, UBM Life Sciences enables the professional communities it serves to learn, connect, and conduct business. UBM Life Sciences is a business unit of UBM Americas, a division of UBM plc.

About UBM plc

UBM plc is a leading global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world’s buyers and sellers together at events, online and in print. Our 5,000 staff in more than [20] countries are organised into specialist teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently. Running over [300] events per year UBM is the second largest exhibitions organiser globally and the biggest commercial organiser in the US, mainland China, India and Malaysia.

