Physicians Practice Presents Best States to Practice 2015

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 5, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — Physicians Practice, the leading online community for physicians and practice management professionals, has crunched the numbers and ranked all 50 states to help physicians pick their next practice locale.

Physicians Practice has been identifying the best states to practice for nearly a decade. 2015’s Best States to Practice, sponsored byThe Doctor’s Company, examines state data and key factors that influence a medical practice’s potential for quality of care and financial well-being.

This year, Idaho prevails as the best state, offering doctors the lowest physician density and cost of living in the country.

Other top states are Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Utah. Physicians Practice also provides a more in-depth look at how states perform in each data category with its interactive map. Also available is a tool to help physicians determine their ideal practice location based on individual preferences.

“It’s not surprising that three of our ‘best states to practice’ hail from the western region of the United States,” said Gabriel Perna, managing editor for Physicians Practice. “The relaxed attitude, low tax burdens and slower pace of life make those ideal communities for practicing medicine.”

