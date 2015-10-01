Contemporary Pediatrics Journal, NAPNAP Form Content Partnership

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 1, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — UBM Medica announced today a two-year partnership with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP), to share content and expertise with readers of Contemporary Pediatrics.

The pediatric APRN community will join the Contemporary Pediatrics audience through the newly launched PNP Corner – an online destination for information, insights, and resources. Members of NAPNAP will also receive free access to the digital version ofContemporary Pediatrics, as well as its mobile app.

As a result of the partnership, Donna Hallas, PhD, CPNP, PNP-BC, PMHS, FAANP, has been named a member of the journal’s Editorial Advisory Board, where she will help shape the content and direction of the brand. A Clinical Professor at New York University(NYU) College of Nursing and Coordinator of its Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program, Dr. Hallas will provide a monthly commentary to NAPNAP members.

“This partnership symbolizes a mutual growing interest to serve the nurse practitioner community and, indirectly, children and families,” said NAPNAP President Cathy Haut, DNP, CPNP-AC, CPNP-PC, CCRN. “Contemporary Pediatrics has been a respected pediatric journal for many years, providing expert clinical advice for practitioners through monthly literature reviews and critiques in its Journal Club, clinical case studies, discussion of unique and unusual presentations, and current pediatric health care news.”

“This is a unique and timely partnership that reflects the new reality of pediatric healthcare,” said Teresa McNulty, Group Content Director at UBM Medica, who manages Contemporary Pediatrics.

About NAPNAP

The National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) is the nation’s professional association of pediatric nurse practitioners and advanced practice nurses dedicated to improving the quality of health care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults. Representing more than 8,000 healthcare practitioners nationwide with 17 special interest groups and 49 chapters, NAPNAP has been advocating for children’s health since 1973. Our mission is to empower pediatric nurse practitioners and their healthcare partners to enhance child and family health through practice, leadership, advocacy, education and research. It is the first nurse practitioner professional society in the U.S.

About UBM Medica

UBM Medica provides unbiased clinical, practical, and business information to 1 million healthcare providers, resulting in improved quality of care for patients around the world. We serve our clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries by delivering strategic, integrated communications solutions at the point of patient care – whether online, mobile, or in print. Our reach extends to practitioners and decision makers in primary care, pediatrics, cancer care, psychiatry, dermatology, endocrinology, eye care, neurology, women’s health, men’s health, radiology, managed care, pharmacy, and more. UBM Medica is a division of UBM Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.UBMMedica.com.

About UBM Life Sciences

UBM Life Sciences is a US-based event, information, and marketing services business serving professional communities in human healthcare, veterinary medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched portfolio of in-person, print, and digital products. The business includes 3 trade shows, over 100 conferences, 30 publications, and over 100 digital products and websites. Reaching over 2 million life sciences professionals monthly, UBM Life Sciences enables the professional communities it serves to learn, connect, and conduct business. UBM Life Sciences is a business unit of UBM Americas, a division of UBM plc.

About UBM plc

UBM plc is a leading global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world’s buyers and sellers together at events, online and in print. Our 5,000 staff in more than [20] countries are organised into specialist teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently. Running over [300] events per year UBM is the second largest exhibitions organiser globally and the biggest commercial organiser in the US, mainland China, India and Malaysia.

For more information, go to http://www.ubm.com; follow us on Twitter at @UBM_plc to get the latest UBM corporate news; follow@UBM for news and updates from across the businesses and selected members of UBM’s Twitterati. http://media.ubm.com/social.

Media Contact:

Amy Erdman

VP, Marketing

203-523-7041

SOURCE UBM Medica