Physicians Practice and Kareo Launch Practice360 to Support the Success of Independent Medical Practices

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 24, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — UBM Medica’s Physicians Practice, in partnership with Kareo, has launched Practice360 – an online informational resource and community for small and independent medical practices.

“Small practices have unique challenges,” said Tom Giannulli, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at Kareo. “They face the same government mandates as everyone else, but with smaller infrastructure, limited resources, and in many cases a vastly increased patient load. By teaming up with Physicians Practice – a leader in the practice management space – we’re helping physicians and small practices maintain their independence, and reminding them that they’re not alone.”

Practice360’s articles, blogs, videos, infographics, and presentations provide tips, strategies, and peer advice on:

Contributors include opinion leaders on technology, practice management and healthcare regulation.

“Thanks to an abundance of regulatory measures, increasing third-party interference, and the rising cost of technology, it’s fair to say that today’s small practice providers feel isolated, frustrated, and helpless,” said Physicians Practice Managing Editor, Gabriel Perna. “Practice360, from Physicians Practice and Kareo, is here to serve as a go-to resource for practice managers and physicians who feel they are out of answers.”

To learn more about Practice360 visit: www.physicianspractice.com/practice360

About Kareo

Kareo is the only cloud-based medical office solutions platform purpose-built for small practices. At Kareo, we believe that, with the right tools and support, small practices can do big things. We offer an integrated solution of products and services designed to help physicians get paid faster, find new patients, run their business smarter, and provide better care. Our practice management software,medical billing solution, practice marketing tools and free, award-winning fully certified EHR help more than 30,000 medical providers more efficiently manage the business and clinical sides of their practice. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500/5000, Red Herring Top 100 Company, and Black Book #1 Integrated EHR, Practice Management and Billing Vendor. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the Kareo mission is to help providers spend their time focused on patients, not paperwork. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

About UBM Medica

UBM Medica provides unbiased clinical, practical, and business information to over 700,000 healthcare providers, resulting in improved quality of care for patients around the world. We serve our clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries by delivering strategic, integrated communications solutions at the point of patient care – whether online, mobile, or in print. Our reach extends to practitioners and decision makers in primary care, pediatrics, cancer care, psychiatry, dermatology, endocrinology, eye care, neurology, women’s health, men’s health, radiology, managed care, pharmacy, and more. UBM Medica is a division of UBM Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.UBMMedica.com.

About UBM Life Sciences

UBM Life Sciences is a US-based event, information, and marketing services business serving professional communities in human healthcare, veterinary medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry with an unmatched portfolio of in-person, print, and digital products. The business includes 3 trade shows, over 100 conferences, 30 publications, and over 100 digital products and websites. Reaching over 2 million life sciences professionals monthly, UBM Life Sciences enables the professional communities it serves to learn, connect, and conduct business. UBM Life Sciences is a business unit of UBM Americas, a division of UBM plc.

About UBM plc

UBM plc is a leading global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world’s buyers and sellers together at events, online and in print. Our 5,000 staff in more than [20] countries are organised into specialist teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently. Running over [300] events per year UBM is the second largest exhibitions organiser globally and the biggest commercial organiser in the US, mainland China, India and Malaysia.

For more information, go to http://www.ubm.com; follow us on Twitter at @UBM_plc to get the latest UBM corporate news; follow@UBM for news and updates from across the businesses and selected members of UBM’s Twitterati. http://media.ubm.com/social.

Media Contact:

Amy Erdman

VP, Marketing

203-523-7041

SOURCE UBM Medica