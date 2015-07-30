Contemporary OB/GYN Magazine Unveils Revitalized, Modern Look

NORWALK, Conn., July 30, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — UBM Medica today announced the journal redesign of Contemporary OB/GYN – offering readers a more modern look to complement the journal’s widely respected, peer-reviewed content.

For more than 40 years, Contemporary OB/GYN has served as a go-to print, digital, and mobile resource for clinicians seeking expert advice on women’s health issues. Featuring peer-reviewed articles, the medical journal highlights areas including gynecology, obstetrics, fertility, menopause, genetic testing, and more.

The redesign features an attractive and streamlined presentation with enhanced visuals for each issue’s essential content.

“We strive to help ob/gyns and other women’s health clinicians stay informed and up to date, so it’s exciting to see how well the new look showcases our mission,” said Susan Olmstead, content channel director, UBM Medica.

For more information visit: www.contemporaryobgyn.com

