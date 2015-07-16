Partnership Brings Psychology Dictionary Together With UBM Medica

NORWALK, Conn., July 16, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — Psychology Dictionary (http://psychologydictionary.org/) announced today a new marketing and distribution collaboration with UBM Medica. First published online in 2012, PsychologyDictionary.org is the most comprehensive psychology dictionary and psychology reference resource on the Web.

UBM Medica is one of the largest healthcare media companies in the United States, delivering integrated and strategic communication solutions to a wide audience of physicians, pharmacists, dentists, managed care executives, and other healthcare providers via online, print, mobile, and custom programs.

Through this marketing and distribution partnership, medical professionals will benefit from content across Psychology Dictionary, including definitions for topics such as marriage and family therapy, psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, and child psychology.

About Psychology Dictionary

Created to fulfill the need for a comprehensive resource for psychology and psychiatric terms healthcare professionals and academics use every day, PsychologyDictionary.org is the most trusted psychology resource on the Internet featuring professionally written psychology definitions. Our team of PhDs, master’s students, and psychology professionals brings you the most comprehensive psychology dictionary ever created online and free to use. There are over 20,000 terms in the library.

About UBM Medica

UBM Medica provides unbiased clinical, practical, and business information to over 700,000 healthcare providers, resulting in improved quality of care for patients around the world. We serve our clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and related industries by delivering strategic, integrated communications solutions at the point of patient care – whether online, mobile, or in print. Our reach extends to practitioners and decision makers in primary care, pediatrics, cancer care, psychiatry, dermatology, endocrinology, eye care, neurology, women’s health, men’s health, radiology, managed care, pharmacy, and more. UBM Medica is a UBM Life Sciences business. UBM Life Sciences is a division of UBM Americas. For more information, visit www.UBMMedica.com.

About UBM plc

UBM plc is a global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world’s buyers and sellers together at events and online, as well as producing and distributing news and specialist content. Our 5,000 staff in more than 30 countries are organised into expert teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently.

For more information, go to http://www.ubm.com; follow us on Twitter at @UBM_ plc to get the latest UBM corporate news; follow @UBM for news and updates from across the businesses and selected members of UBM’s Twitterati.

