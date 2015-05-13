Physicians Practice Takes Home ASHPE Awards for Tenth Year

NORWALK, Conn., May 13, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — UBM Medica announced today that Physicians Practice, a leading online community for physicians and practice management professionals, has been recognized by the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) with three national accolades.

Committed to helping physicians run their practices more efficiently by providing expert content on the business, financial and managerial aspects of patient care, Physicians Practice was awarded the following ASHPE awards in the 2015 competition:

Gold Award: Best Legislative / Government Article: Standing Your Ground Amid Healthcare Reform

Silver Award: Best How-To Article: Making the Most of Your Patient Portal

Bronze Award: Best Overall Use of Graphics: Physicians Practice, April 2014

“Our team is extremely honored to be recognized for the tenth year in a row by ASHPE,” said Keith L. Martin, content channel director for Physicians Practice. “We’re happy to be recognized in these areas that are so paramount to physicians and medical practices amidst the changing healthcare landscape and technological advances.”

